Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched in Pakistan, price, sale info, offers, specifications

LAHORE - Infinix has launched the most anticipated device of this year's NOTE10 Pro in Pakistan.

The device offers a flagship MediaTek Helio G95 flagship processor with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and efficient touch responses at 180Hz which will now speed up the lifestyle of young people in Pakistan.

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro will be available at an amazing introductory price point of Rs29,999/- only along with the sale offer Gift iRocker TWS Bluetooth Earbuds on Daraz.

Pakistani TV and Film celebrity superstars Feroze Khan and Alizeh shah have joined Infinix Pakistan as SPEEDSTER brand ambassadors for the NOTE10 Pro launch.

Talking on the launch CEO, Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said “We at Infinix have positioned ourselves to deliver more engaging, and world-class smartphone experiences to our customers across Pakistan. NOTE 10 Pro is one of the most awaited devices from Infinix and I am glad that we can now finally bring it to our fans. The Note 10 Pro is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite lifestyle and all that it offers.”

Ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touching sampling rate, the highly customized 6.95" FHD+ superfluid display delivers optimal responsiveness. The display delivers a fluid viewing experience Ultra-smooth visuals make surfing, video, and game experiences more enjoyable. Ultimately, aspects like color gamut, contrast, white point and color temperature, and resolution have an equally large impact on the quality of your phone’s screen in daily life usage.

The phone has a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. It houses as many as four sensors REAR (64MP/AF+8MP+2MP+2MP with Quad-Flash Light). The Note 10 Pro features a Quad rear camera that includes a 64MP main sensor ultra night camera. On the front, the phone has a 16MP punch hole camera which is also called Infinity O display by Infinix. The bezel-less screen gets a modern punch-hole design that houses the front selfie camera. This allows the chin size of the phone to be reduced, giving you more screen viewing estate.

The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro powers the users’ day with a 5000mAh battery with 33W quick charge. This fast-charge technology enables users to fully charge their phones by the time they finish making a cup of morning coffee. This is 50 minutes faster compared to the Infinix NOTE series’ predecessors.

It runs on the latest Android 11 operating system. Side-mounted and fingerprint sensor. The device has cinematic dual speakers with DTS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The original price of Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is Rs. 30,999/- which will be available in only 8GB + 128GB variant in three appealing color variants; 95° Black / 7° Purple / Nordic Secret.