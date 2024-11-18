Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜV SÜD Hang-Free Certificate

Realme 13 Launches The Fastest Processor At Pkr 89999 Gets Crowned With Tuv Sud Hang Free Certificate

realme, the trailblazing smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the realme 13+ 5G, in Pakistan on November 25, 2024. Endorsed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s cricketing sensation and fastest pacer, the realme 13+ 5G sets a new benchmark in smartphone performance, proudly equipped with the Dimensity 7300E processor, the fastest in its segment under PKR 100,000.

Unmatched Processor Power and Smooth Performance

The realme 13+ 5G stands out with its Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, optimized for fast, energy-efficient performance. Featuring 4 × 2.5GHz A78 cores, it achieves a remarkable AnTuTu benchmark score over 750,000, making it the phone with the fastest processor in the under PKR 100,000 category. This benchmark score reflects the processor’s ability to handle intensive tasks effortlessly, whether users are gaming, streaming, or multitasking.

The smartphone has also received the world’s first TÜV SÜD Hang-free Mobile Gaming Certificate ensuring that it meets high standards for quality, performance, and durability. From launching multiple apps to running resource-heavy games, the D7300 Energy processor ensures that users experience smooth, lag-free performance, establishing it as a standout choice for power users in the mid-range segment.

Largest Memory Capacity for Efficient Multitasking

One of the standout features of the realme 13+ 5G is its memory capacity. With 12GB of RAM and an additional 14GB of virtual RAM, this device is equipped to handle demanding tasks with ease, providing ample space for multitasking and running multiple apps simultaneously. The 256GB storage option provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, allowing users to multitask without compromising speed or efficiency.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

The realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, designed to last all day on a single charge. Paired with 80W fast charging, users can quickly top up their phone, making it ideal for those on the go. Whether you’re gaming or streaming, this battery and charging setup keeps you powered up without interruptions.

Advanced Display and Design for an Immersive Experience

The realme 13+ 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, delivering an immersive visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy seamless scrolling, enhanced by realme’s sleek and compact design. The device’s ergonomic build is tailored for comfort, making it a stylish yet practical choice for users who prioritize both aesthetics and functionality.

Superior Camera Capabilities with Sony Imaging

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the realme 13+ 5G’s 50MP Sony LYT 600 camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), designed to capture crisp and vibrant photos, even in low-light settings. The camera setup ensures that each shot is detailed and stable, appealing to those who want high-quality photography without the need for multiple sensors. The front camera includes a 16MP lens, providing users with clear and sharp selfies.

A Legacy of Fast Processors

The realme number series has built a reputation for innovation in the smartphone market, consistently setting new standards with each release. The realme number series has consistently raised the bar for smartphone performance. Since the realme 12 series, the focus has been on delivering the fastest processors in the segment, addressing common challenges like lag and hang-ups, solidifying realme’s reputation as a performance leader.

The realme 13+ 5G will be available in stores across Pakistan from November 25, 2024, at an attractive price of PKR 89,999. With a robust processor, high RAM capacity, advanced camera, and long-lasting battery, this device offers exceptional value for money in the mid-range market. Pakistani consumers can now experience top-tier smartphone performance without breaking the bank.

