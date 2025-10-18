Pakistan imposes Rs200 per kg tax on used clothing imports

KARACHI – Traders in Pakistan have voiced their concerns over the government’s recent decision to impose a tax of Rs200 per kilogram on the import of used clothes.

The said the new tax will result in a significant increase in the prices of second-hand clothing, particularly used winter garments, with price hikes ranging from Rs500 to Rs1,500 per item.

The traders warned that such price increases could heavily affect low-income and middle-class consumers, especially those who rely on affordable second-hand clothing for their daily needs.

While acknowledging that the prices of used winter clothes were already on the rise, traders emphasized that they are doing their best to minimize the impact on consumers.

However, the traders also pointed out that the high duties imposed on imported goods have led to substantial investments in stock, and that the increased taxes on these shipments are gradually making it more difficult to offer affordable prices.

In the past, shipments of used clothing were more economically viable, but with the added duties, the cost of goods is steadily rising, making them less accessible to consumers.

Traders are now urging the government to reconsider the tax policy and reduce the levies on used clothing imports, arguing that such a move would help preserve the affordability of these items for Pakistan’s poorer and middle-income citizens.