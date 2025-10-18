Shaheen Afridi to replace Rizwan as Pakistan’s new ODI Captain

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket is set for major changes as sources claim that Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be removed from ODI captaincy, with Shaheen Shah Afridi emerging as the frontrunner to lead Men in Green.

As per available information, the national selection committee finalized the T20 squad, with an official announcement expected next week. The committee is reportedly focused on balancing experience with fresh talent as Pakistan prepares for upcoming international assignments.

Former captain Babar Azam is expected to make a return to the national squad, while Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris are likely to be retained despite their meagre performances in recent months.

Sources further indicate that Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf will continue to feature in the pace attack, and Naseem Shah is also set for a comeback after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Khushdil Shah and Hussain Talat are likely to be dropped from the squad.

Young all-rounder Irfan Niazi could make his return to the national setup. However, accommodating him in squad might be challenging, especially with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s position under review.