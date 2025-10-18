Supreme Judicial Council clamp down as judges can no longer speak out

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) rolled back a key provision, reinstating a strict ban on judges from speaking to the media or making any public statements. The decision overturns a rule introduced under former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which had allowed judges to defend themselves against allegations.

Under the new Rule No. 5, judges will be silenced on all controversial matters. Allegations can now only be addressed through a formal written explanation submitted to a special committee, which will issue official responses on behalf of the judiciary.

Even legal questions are off-limits for direct comment after new changes. The updated code also places judges under tight restrictions: no business dealings, no political involvement, no private dinners with lawyers, and no attending unnecessary social or cultural events.

Furthermore, Gifts, foreign invitations, or any activity that could compromise impartiality are strictly forbidden.

The apex judicial body insists that judges must decide cases solely on merit, work swiftly, and remain completely independent, while always safeguarding the integrity and dignity of the judiciary. Critics say this unprecedented move further isolates judges from public scrutiny, sparking debates about transparency and accountability in the highest courts.