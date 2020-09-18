Khunjarab pass re- opened for Pak-China trade
01:40 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Share
KHUNJRAB - The Pak-China border via Khunjarab pass has been re- opened for trade today (Friday).
According to media details, the Pak-China border will remain open under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) till 30th of this month.
It remained closed for tourism purposes to avoid spread of COVID-19 epidemic.
- KP to start five-day anti-polio drive from September 2101:05 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- BISE Rawalpindi board to announce Matric 2020 Results (check results ...12:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Lahore board announces Matric Results 2020 (check results here)12:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for a virtual reading of Fast ...11:59 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
- At least 32 students, two school staff members contract coronavirus ...11:51 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
11:59 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly exudes major traditional vibes in latest photo and fans are ...05:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- Nida Yasir apologizes after receiving backlash04:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- 'The Batman' filming resumes following shutdown over Robert ...02:36 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020