Khunjarab pass re- opened for Pak-China trade

01:40 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
KHUNJRAB - The Pak-China border via Khunjarab pass has been re- opened for trade today (Friday).

According to media details, the Pak-China border will remain open under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) till 30th of this month.

It remained closed for tourism purposes to avoid spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

