11:59 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Matric result 2020 to be announced in Punjab on Sept 19, confirms minister
LAHORE - All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the matriculation result on September 19 (Saturday), confirmed provincial Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humanyun Sarfraz on Friday.

The minister said that results will be announced at 5pm by all the boards of Punjab, adding that the result is being announced after completing all legal requirements.

Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The BISEs were expected to reveal results today (Friday) but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

Later, the government announced that it will promote matric students on the basis of their performance in the written exams, which had been taken before the pandemic. 

