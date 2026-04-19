Rainfall, Snowfall lashes parts of Pakistan under new westerly wave

LAHORE – A strong spell of rain, hail, and snowfall swept across large parts of Pakistan, causing emergency response efforts in several regions.

Moderate showers lashed key areas such as Swat Valley, Karak, Malakand, Abbottabad, and Mansehra. The situation turned more severe in the northern belt, where snowfall in Galiyat and Naran Valley dramatically dropped temperatures, adding to harshness of the weather conditions.

In Azad Kashmir, a landslide left nearly 30 vehicles stranded in the Sheikh Bela area, trapping tourists in difficult terrain. Rescue teams, police, and local administration launched swift operations overnight and successfully evacuated all affected individuals to safer locations. However, the threat is far from over, as intermittent rainfall continues and fresh landslides have blocked sections of the Neelum Highway near Muzaffarabad, disrupting travel routes.

Rain also battered upper reaches of Ziarat Valley, Toba Achakzai, and Toba Kakari, adding to the widespread impact across high-altitude regions. In another troubling development, a landslide near Lachi Nala has temporarily shut down a section of the Karakoram Highway, further hampering connectivity in the north.

PMD warned that more rain is likely to continue across upper parts of the country. National Disaster Management Authority issued strong alert, forecasting heavy downpours over the next 12 to 24 hours, along with snowfall expected in mountainous regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Officials are urging the public to remain extremely cautious while traveling, as slippery roads, reduced visibility, and the ongoing risk of landslides continue to threaten safe movement, particularly in hilly and mountainous areas already under pressure from severe weather conditions.