PIA plane develops technical fault mid-air, lands in Karachi
12:58 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
KARACHI - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane developed technical fault mid-air today (Wednesday).
According to media details, the flight was en route from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar when the hydraulics system of the plane went out of order mid air.
However, the pilot of the plane landed the plane safely in Karachi.
The flight will take off for Peshawar after the fault is fixed.
