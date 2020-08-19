Two terrorists killed in CTD, Rangers' joint operation in Karachi
09:53 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire during Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers operation in Karachi on Tuesday night.
According to media details, the terrorists of a banned organization were killed after CTD and Rangers conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Raees Goth area near Mawach Goth in Karachi.
In charge CTD informed that the process of the identification of dead terrorists was underway.
- Palestinian President urges all Arab countries to abide by Arab Peace ...11:20 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
- KP to launch safari train, bus, cable car project to promote tourism10:43 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
- Two terrorists killed in CTD, Rangers' joint operation in Karachi ...09:53 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran directs to include world’s best experts in pension fund ...08:46 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
-
Acclaimed Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal passes away at 72
06:31 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms: Paulo ...05:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Aijaz Aslam pens an emotional note about suicide awareness and ...04:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Sony Nigam, Hadiya Hashmi interact in live session03:52 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020