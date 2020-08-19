Two terrorists killed in CTD, Rangers' joint operation in Karachi   

09:53 AM | 19 Aug, 2020
Share

KARACHI – Two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire during Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers operation in Karachi on Tuesday night.

According to media details, the terrorists of a banned organization were killed after CTD and Rangers conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Raees Goth area near Mawach Goth in Karachi. 

In charge CTD informed that the process of the identification of dead terrorists was underway.

