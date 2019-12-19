Any misadventure to meet befitting response, Pakistan warns India
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday warned India to refrain from any misadventure at the Line of Control (LoC) or otherwise be prepared for a befitting response.
"In case of any aggression or false flag operation by India, our armed forces are ready to effectively thwart it," the foreign minister said in a video message shared by his ministry.
Qureshi said Pakistan's intelligence agencies had noticed extraordinary movement on the other side of LoC, clearly showing India's nefarious designs.
Terming as 'highly irresponsible' the statement of Indian army chief where hinted that situation at LoC could aggravate any time, the Foreign Minister said "we are peaceful nation, but our desire for peace should not be taken as weakness".
Qureshi asked India not to forget February 27 as he referred to the historic day when Pakistan gunned down two Indian fighter jets on ceasefire violations.
"The entire nation will stand with armed forces and uphold the ideology and geography of Pakistan and Kashmir," he said.
He said India was trying to divert attention from its recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill which aimed at marginalizing the minorities particularly Muslims.
The foreign minister recalled his seventh letter sent to UN Security Council chief drawing attention to towards 3,000 LoC violations, 300 casualties including women and children and barbed wired at LoC cut at five points.
He expressed concern over the new deployment of security forces along LoC and installation of Brahmos missiles in Indian occupied Kashmir and the Spike missiles towards Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
From missile tests by India from this August and onwards, he said the obvious pattern showed a situation posing serious threats to regional stability.
The foreign minister mentioned China's taking up of situation in IoJK and seeking briefing from UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) for an independent verification.
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019