Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2021
10:06 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,550 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,493 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,452 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.103,170. at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Karachi
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Quetta
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Attock
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Multan
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,550
|PKR 1,300
