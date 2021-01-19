Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2021
Web Desk
10:06 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,550 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,493 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,452 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.103,170. at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Karachi PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Islamabad PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Peshawar PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Quetta PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Sialkot PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Attock PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Gujranwala PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Jehlum PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Multan PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Bahawalpur PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Gujrat PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Nawabshah PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Chakwal PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Hyderabad PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Nowshehra PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Sargodha PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Faisalabad PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300
Mirpur PKR 112,550 PKR 1,300

