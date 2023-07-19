Ukraine's foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, a spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on the Prime Minister and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first ever Ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.