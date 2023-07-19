Search

Pakistan

Ukraine's foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Ukraine's foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
Source: Dmytro Kuleba

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, a spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on the Prime Minister and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first ever Ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Swiss Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan ranks above India in latest nuclear security index

05:00 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand on world’s strongest passport rankings?

04:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Kashmiris mark 'Accession to Pakistan Day' on both sides of LoC today

01:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan

11:32 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s special envoy to visit Kabul amid rising tensions over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

11:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

IMF tells Pakistan to tighten monetary policy to aid disinflation after $3bn SBA agreement

09:42 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

07:04 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: