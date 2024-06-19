China’s international development minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Liu Jianchao, who is Minister of the International Department of Communist Party of China and member of the Communist Party's Central Committee, is visiting Pakistan from tomorrow (Thursday), according to the state broadcaster.

The Chinese dignitary will participate in Third Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism.

Liu Jianchao's three-day visit to Pakistan was scheduled at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, Minister Liu will co-chair with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister the Third Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism of the Political Parties on CPEC.

He will also call on the senior civil and military leadership of Pakistan.

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

Previous meetings were held on 19th March 2019 in Beijing and on 20th August 2020 virtually.

At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC's contribution to Pakistan's socioeconomic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.