Punjab Budget 2025–26: A Tax-Free Vision for People-Centric Prosperity

LAHORE — Punjab Government has announced the most ambitious and people-focused fiscal plan in its history — the Punjab Budget 2025–26, valued at a remarkable Rs 5.335 trillion. This tax-free budget underscores the province’s steadfast commitment to public welfare, social justice, and sustainable development, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

With a bold zero new taxes policy, record-breaking development allocations, and strategic investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social protection, the Punjab Budget sets a new precedent in fiscal responsibility and citizen-focused governance.

Key Highlights of Punjab Budget 2025–26

Zero New Taxes – Maximum Relief

In a significant relief to the public and businesses, the Punjab Budget for FY 2025–26 introduces no new taxes. Instead, the government is expanding its tax base through better compliance, digitization, and property valuation reforms. This step supports economic growth without burdening citizens or investors — a move lauded across sectors.

Rs 1.24 Trillion for Development – Largest in Punjab’s History

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been allocated Rs 1.24 trillion, reflecting a staggering 47% increase from the previous year. This allocation marks the largest development budget in Punjab’s history, supporting over 850 ongoing and new development projects.

These include large-scale infrastructure initiatives, urban uplift programs, rural connectivity, clean water supply, housing schemes, and green development.

Investing in the Future: Education & Youth Empowerment

Rs 661 Billion for School and Higher Education

The Punjab Budget 2025–26 emphasizes education reform with a dual focus on access and quality. The development allocation for education stands at Rs 148 billion, while Rs 661 billion has been earmarked for operational costs.

Key initiatives include:

Distribution of 112,000 laptops under the Maryam Nawaz Laptop Scheme

Upgrading 700+ schools to higher secondary level

Establishing universities, IT labs, and libraries

Scholarships and stipends for outstanding students

E-learning platforms and skills development programs for the digital economy

Rs 631 Billion for Healthcare & Medical Access

Healthcare remains a cornerstone of the Punjab Budget. With Rs 450 billion allocated for operational costs and Rs 181 billion for development, this budget will transform the province’s medical infrastructure.

Major healthcare provisions include:

New burn units, cardiac centers, and trauma hospitals

Free medicines for over 20 million patients across government hospitals

Cancer screening and Hepatitis control programs

Mobile health units and telemedicine expansion

Specialized maternity and child care units

This health-first budget also supports public-private partnerships, hospital digitalization, and healthcare worker training.

Welfare-Driven: 73% Budget for the People

The Punjab Budget 2025–26 is distinctly people-centric, with 73% of total expenditure dedicated to public welfare and inclusive growth. It includes programs that support low-income families, women, youth, and rural communities.

Highlights:

Minimum wage increased to Rs 40,000

10% salary increase for government employees

5% pension increase for retired staff

Expansion of Ehsaas Rashan Riayat and social security programs

Environmental protection initiatives under the “Green Punjab” drive

Infrastructure & Connectivity

The budget prioritizes connectivity and infrastructure through investments in:

Road reconstruction and expansion

Rural road linkages for better market access

Completion of the Safe City Projects

Urban development plans for Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and other cities

Digitization of land records and revenue systems

These measures are expected to create thousands of jobs and stimulate regional economic activity.

Fiscal Discipline & Economic Confidence

Despite the expansive spending, Punjab aims for a budget surplus of Rs 740 billion, aligning with IMF-supported fiscal targets. This is paired with a 94% reduction in borrowing from previous years — showcasing a model of fiscal prudence.

The province plans to finance development through improved own-source revenue generation, better public financial management, and international donor support for social projects.

Leadership Speaks

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated:

“Every rupee in this budget is a public trust. This is a transparent, accountable, and transformative budget that ensures inclusive development without burdening the people.”

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman added:

“This budget delivers relief, growth, and reform — with no tax increases, maximum public benefit, and real investment in our future.”

Why Punjab Budget 2025–26 Stands Out

Punjab Budget 2025–26 is more than just a financial document — it’s a comprehensive vision for a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable Punjab. With its zero-tax strategy, unprecedented investments in social sectors, and disciplined fiscal management, this budget reflects the new leadership’s people-first approach and commitment to long-term progress.

From urban centers to rural heartlands, the impact of this budget will be felt across Punjab — setting a gold standard for provincial governance in Pakistan.