Federal cabinet approves new private Hajj Policy for 2027-2030

ISLAMABAD The federal cabinet has approved the Private Hajj Policy 2027–2030 proposed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, introducing major reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and service quality in Pakistan’s private Hajj sector.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, the new policy replaces the quota-based system with a performance- and compliance-based mechanism. Existing Hajj operators will be required to undergo fresh evaluation and scrutiny.

Under the policy, private Hajj quotas will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis. Each operator must secure bookings for at least 2,000 pilgrims; companies failing to meet this requirement will be declared inactive.

The policy also stipulates that half of the security deposit of non-performing companies will be forfeited, while affected pilgrims will be automatically transferred to other operators. All Hajj companies will undergo independent evaluation and ranking by experts.

Private Hajj operators will be granted three-year licences, while the sale and purchase of quotas will be strictly prohibited. Authorities have also pledged strict action against cartelisation and monopolistic practices.

The ministry said all private Hajj operations will be conducted through a fully digital system. Bookings will be processed exclusively through the Private Hajj Management Portal (PHMP), which will be linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the State Bank of Pakistan.

The approved policy also bans cash bookings and cash transactions. Hajj companies will not be allowed to retain pilgrims’ funds, and payments to Saudi service providers will be made directly. All Hajj-related payments in Saudi Arabia will be routed through an official State Bank account.

Officials said the new framework will enhance transparency, strengthen accountability, safeguard pilgrims’ interests, and align Pakistan’s private Hajj system with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.