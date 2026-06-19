Internet Broadband Packages to cost up to Rs300 more from July 1; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani internet users will soon face higher monthly bills as internet broadband package prices are set to jump higher from July 1, 2026 as the price revision affects multiple speed tiers, with providers citing rising operational costs as the primary reason behind the latest tariff adjustment.

The famous fiber internet provider Nayatel announced increase in prices of its home internet packages, with the revised rates set to take effect from July 1, 2026. The internet service provider informed customers of the development through an email, stating that the adjustment was necessary due to rising operational costs.

The company said it had applied the minimum possible increase while continuing to maintain its services. Under the new pricing structure, the monthly fee for the Home Unlimited 70 Mbps package will increase by Rs. 300, rising from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5,300. The Home Unlimited 40 Mbps package will see a Rs. 100 increase, taking the monthly charge from Rs. 3,350 to Rs. 3,450.

Package Current Price New Price Increase Home Unlimited 30 Mbps 2,150 2,225 75 Home Unlimited 40 Mbps 3,350 3,450 100 Home Unlimited 70 Mbps 5,000 5,300 300

Home Unlimited 30 Mbps package will become Rs. 75 more expensive, with the monthly subscription fee increasing from Rs. 2,150 to Rs. 2,225.

At the time of publication, Nayatel’s website continued to display the previous package rates and had not yet been updated to reflect the revised pricing. The company is expected to update the rates on its website ahead of the implementation date.

The new charges will apply to customers from July 1, 2026.