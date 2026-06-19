Italian Pm Giorgia Meloni Fires Back At Trump Over G7 Photo Claims

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump following remarks he made about her in a television interview.

Trump claimed in an interview with an Italian TV channel that Meloni had “pleaded” to take a photo with him during the G7 summit. He also said he only spoke to her out of “kindness” and suggested she was fortunate to have his attention.

Footage from the summit in France showed Meloni and Trump sitting together and speaking, but Trump insisted he did not need to engage with her.

In response, Meloni rejected his comments, calling them “completely fabricated” and expressing surprise at the US president’s tone toward an ally.

🇮🇹 Italian PM Giorgia Meloni rejects Trump’s claim that she ‘begged’ for a photo with him 🗣️ Trump told Italy’s La7 TV that Meloni ‘wanted a picture with me so badly,’ while Meloni said the remarks were ‘completely made up’ and that ‘neither I nor Italy ever beg’ ▪️ Italian… pic.twitter.com/Q1mhbiW9Kc — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) June 19, 2026

She said it was “sad” that Trump treats friends differently from adversaries, adding that Italy “never bows to anyone.”

The controversy has also triggered a diplomatic reaction in Rome, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelling a planned visit to the United States.

Tajani said Trump’s remarks were “insulting and serious” and an insult to the entire Italian nation.