Sri Lanka’s top general meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to enhance bilateral ties

08:12 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Sri Lanka’s top general meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to enhance bilateral ties
Share

RAWALPINDI – General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander Sri Lankan Army called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.

PAF chief feels pride as Sri Lankan Air Force top ... 07:40 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – The Air Forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral ...

More From This Category
Top 5 happiest countries in the world
09:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Kuwaiti FM calls on PM Imran, resolves to expand ...
08:28 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Bahrain's top military commanders call on ...
08:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Man who stabbed Karachi designer, sons secures ...
06:23 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
SBP keeps monetary policy rate unchanged at 7pc
05:11 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
PM Imran opens three tunnels, new university ...
03:24 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik sings to daughter Khai in Urdu and English!
07:21 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr