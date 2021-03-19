Sri Lanka’s top general meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to enhance bilateral ties
Share
RAWALPINDI – General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander Sri Lankan Army called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.
Earlier on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.
PAF chief feels pride as Sri Lankan Air Force top ... 07:40 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The Air Forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral ...
-
- Kuwaiti FM calls on PM Imran, resolves to expand bilateral ...08:28 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Bahrain's top military commanders call on Pakistan Army chief08:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Sri Lanka’s top general meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to enhance ...08:12 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- North Korea terminates diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US row07:40 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Genelia Deshmukh 'punishes' Riteish Deshmukh for hugging Preity Zinta06:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Bigg Boss 14 finalist tests positive for Covid-1905:42 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Shaniera Akram responds to criticism on lending support to UoL ...04:27 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021