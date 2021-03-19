Sri Lanka’s top general meets COAS Bajwa, pledges to enhance bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI – General L H S C Silva WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander Sri Lankan Army called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.