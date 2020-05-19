Complaint filed over sexual harassment at McDonald’s restaurants
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 19 May, 2020
Complaint filed over sexual harassment at McDonald’s restaurants
Share

Amsterdam: A global group of labour unions has filed a complaint against famous food chain McDondald’s over systematic ‘sexual harassment’ at its restaurants across the world.

The International Union of Food and its regional European organization EFFAT-IUF have filed a joint complaint with the National Contact Point in the Netherlands responsible for observance of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

The complaint also cites two major financial investors with $1.7 billion in holdings in McDonald's - APG Asset Management in the Netherlands and Norges Bank in Norway, the latter the eighth largest investor in the burger giant.

Under the Guidelines human rights due diligence requirements, these major investors should have been alert to the problem of sexual harassment and taken appropriate action, it said in a press released

The complaint details failures by McDonald's global management to address rampant sexual harassment and gender-based violence at its restaurants in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, among other countries.

"McDonald's workers have sounded the alarm about sexual harassment and gender-based violence for years, but the company has failed to take meaningful action to address the problem," said IUF General Secretary Sue Longley at a May 18 press conference to announce the complaint.

"The Dutch government should make use of this complaint to empower workers to effectively address the rampant harassment they face under the Golden Arches."

More From This Category
New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with ...
08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020
Complaint filed over sexual harassment at ...
01:20 PM | 19 May, 2020
OIC decides to mobilize all resources to counter ...
09:21 AM | 19 May, 2020
Spraying disinfectants in open spaces doesn't ...
01:51 PM | 18 May, 2020
India extends lockdown after record surge in ...
10:21 AM | 18 May, 2020
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead inside ...
08:08 AM | 18 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon
04:33 PM | 19 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr