SHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan in MD PSO case till June 9
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 19 May, 2020
SHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan in MD PSO case till June 9
Share

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in misuse of power and illegal recruitment case.

According to media details, a two member bench presided by Chief Justice of SHC heard the plea and directed the former premier to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.

Karachi Accountability Court is hearing a reference against the PML-N senior leader which accuses him of misuse of power and appointment of Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Earlier in February, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was granted bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

On Tuesday, Shahid Khaqan approached the SHC for interim bail.

More From This Category
India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, ...
11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight ...
10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
ANP's Secretary General tests positive for ...
07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of ...
07:43 PM | 19 May, 2020
Chinese Military Medical team visits NCOC
05:59 PM | 19 May, 2020
NAB to file corruption reference against foreign ...
05:01 PM | 19 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon
04:33 PM | 19 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr