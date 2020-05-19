SHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan in MD PSO case till June 9

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in misuse of power and illegal recruitment case.

According to media details, a two member bench presided by Chief Justice of SHC heard the plea and directed the former premier to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.

Karachi Accountability Court is hearing a reference against the PML-N senior leader which accuses him of misuse of power and appointment of Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Earlier in February, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was granted bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

On Tuesday, Shahid Khaqan approached the SHC for interim bail.