SHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan in MD PSO case till June 9
Share
KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in misuse of power and illegal recruitment case.
According to media details, a two member bench presided by Chief Justice of SHC heard the plea and directed the former premier to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.
Karachi Accountability Court is hearing a reference against the PML-N senior leader which accuses him of misuse of power and appointment of Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).
Earlier in February, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was granted bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.
On Tuesday, Shahid Khaqan approached the SHC for interim bail.
- India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, top envoy in US warns ...11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight coronavirus10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
- New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with India08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 948 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 45,00008:06 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Money Heist will be back for season 5 and 611:32 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020