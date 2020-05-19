CJP questions facilities at isolation centers, COVID-19 testing efficiency

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday raised questions over providing poor facilities to patients at quarantine centres across the country and efficiency of coronavirus testing.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad resumed hearing of a suo motu cases regarding steps taken by the government against the coronavirus pandemic.

National Disaster Management Authority Chairman LT Gen Mohammad Afzal was also present during the hearing.

The chief justice remarked that videos circulating on social media show the dire condition of the isolations centers. He added that patients at Lahore Expo quarantine center don’t have clean washrooms and drinking water.

“Everything is not about money, do not base this on money… Money is not important, humans are,” he remarked.

Talking about uncertainty among people over testing efficiency he said that some people tested positive at a government facility but they tested negative at a private lab.

“What to do in such situation?” he said, adding that people are complaining that their relatives are not infected with the virus.

The apex court remarked that the NDMA is giving priority to cities but no focus is being given to far-flung areas.