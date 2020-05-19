Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah blessed with baby girl
Web Desk
02:23 PM | 19 May, 2020
Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah blessed with baby girl
LAHORE – Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah was blessed with a baby girl, the leg spinner announced it on Twitter while sharing picture of his newborn.

"Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel," tweeted Yasir, who was part of Peshawar Zalmi during the Pakistan Super League 2020 which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official handle of Peshawar Zulmi has congratulated Yasir for the newborn. Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan also congratulated Yasir and wrote, "Congratulations Soora (red face). May Allah give your little angel a healthy and happy life."

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon
04:33 PM | 19 May, 2020

