Pakistani boxing ace Muhammad Waseem set to lock horns with Rober Barrera in world title eliminator

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former WBC champion Muhammad Waseem will be in action tomorrow as he faces Colombian fighter Rober Barrera in the world title eliminator in Dubai.

Pakistani fighter, who earlier fought for the IBF world title, has advanced in the rankings following three consecutive wins after losing to the two-time IBF flyweight champion Mthalane.

Waseem has bagged 12 fights, in which he clinched 8 by knockout while losing only one. He played his last bout in December 2020, which he bagged against the Philippine athlete.

The Pakistani boxer, also known as Falcon Khan, was training under MTK Global in Scotland and moved from Dubai to Glasgow a week ago. He began his professional career in South Korea in 2016 and won the Korean Bantamweight title on debut.

Speaking with a Pakistani news outlet, Waseem said he’s fully optimistic and will knock out the Colombian boxer. “I am training hard and I am 80 percent sure that I will beat Barera,” he said, adding that “Barrera is a tough fighter, having played world title bout twice but I am working hard and will prevail over him”.

Delving into details about his hardcore training, he said I have worked very hard and giving finishing touches to my preparations.

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem wins WBC Silver ... 01:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2016 SEOUL (Staff Report) - Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on Sunday defeated Filipino boxer Jether Oliva to claim World ...

Waseem has so far won 11 bouts during his career with eight knockouts. He lost just one. During his excellent career Waseem has won the WBC flyweight world silver title two times. He also remained WBC No1 for quite some time. He won the WBC world silver title only in his fourth professional bout.

Barrera is said to be more experienced, as he competed in 26 fights and lost 3. The foreign fighter, who has a record of 13 knockouts, will try his best to obtain a triumph that will catapult him to a greater projection at world level.