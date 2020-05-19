SC orders demolition of illegally constructed portion of Monal Restaurant
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered to demolish the illegally constructed portion of Monal Restaurant at Margalla Hills.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad heart a petition regarding protection of Margalla Hills. The top judge directed officials to review the matters pertaining to lease of points in the mountain area.
The apex court also banned all illegal construction on Margalla hills.
The chief justice remarked that the Monal restaurant cut trees illegally. He also directed CDA to ensure plantation of new trees, adding that protection of the hilly areas will be ensured at every cost.
The case has now been taken up again after eid.
