Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon

Dirilis Ertugrul has been the top pick for Pakistanis lately and they are simply obsessed with its cast.

The lead of the show, Esra Bilgic, has made quite a few headlines for various reasons and one of them is the genuine comments of love and admiration she received on social media from Pakistani fans.

Bilgic, who plays plays Halime Sultan in the show, responded to all her fans and thanked them for appreciating her work.

“I would like to say thank you with all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy. I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health,” she had said.

Now, Engin Altan Duzyatan, the lead actor of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has expressed his fondness for Pakistani fans and hoped that he could visit the country soon.

“I love you, Pakistan. Thank you for watching us, I hope I can come to meet you all one day,” the actor wrote on his Instagram.

Other than Duzyatan, his fellow Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, essaying the role of Turgut in the show also shared similar thoughts.

“Thank you for your precious love,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I hope one day I can visit Pakistan. Stay safe and healthy.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!