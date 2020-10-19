Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace
08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace
RAWALPINDI – General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK, on Monday acknowledged Pakistan Army's continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism. 

He, according to ISPR, expressed it when he called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

Matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting. 

Earlier today, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat called Pakistan Army chief at the General Headquarters.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

The Swiss envoy appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution for conflict prevention in the region.

