Islamabad weather update

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Thursday.

Islamabad Rain Update

As of Thursday, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad or adjoining areas.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury was recorded at 30°C in the metropolis. Humidity was recorded at around 33 percent in the city. Winds blew at 3km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded around 95 which is Poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and it will be cold in northern parts during night and morning hours.

On Friday, there is chance of rain and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in south Balochistan.