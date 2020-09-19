BISE Sahiwal to announce Matric 2020 annual result today (check result here)

SAHIWAL - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal is going to announce the results of Matric Annual Examination on Saturday, today

On Friday, provincial Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humanyun Sarfraz confirmed this and said that the results will be announced at 5pm, adding that the result is being announced after completing all legal requirements.

Candidates can find results HERE

Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800292)

All the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today. The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Rawalpindi boards have also announced the results of Matric annual examination 2020 today.

Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BISEs were expected to reveal results on Friday but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.