Search

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023
Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 


Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may get the highest level of appreciation and acknowledgment at workplace. You will feel honored and proud after this love. This day seems to be enjoyable and successful for you. Your lover might give you a surprise gift. Be prepared for a happy and delightful day. Be optimist and stronger in confronting issues of life.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your efforts will bear wonderful results later. You had been in extreme financial pressure; try to relish every moment today. Keep striving and struggling unless you feel accomplished. Be honest and dedicated in life.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you'll get to spend the entire day with your loved. Today, your health will be fragile; so take care of dietary habits. Pay attention to yourself and start exercises daily in the morning. Be vigilant and active in life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may feel harsh criticism and hammering at workplace. You might want to carry out professional plans and spend time with loved ones. You might assist a family member today in making a career decision. Be optimist and dedicated in life.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, your health will be better day by day. You should concentrate on your objectives today. You don't go out with your buddies, which may make the day special. Help people in your working circle. Stay connected to old friends.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you will be instigated and encouraged to enroll yourself in professional training program. This will surely refine your abilities and get ready for better work chances. You should strengthen your relations of the family. Stay striving and struggling in life.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you may have challenges and crisis regarding domestic property. Whether in your professional or personal life, your ability to think clearly today may help you accomplish amazing things. You can make yourself healthy and energetic with physical activities.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, your professional life will test your temperament and bearance .You will be recognized for your efforts. If you're a student, you might do well on a difficult exam. You could have some happy family news to share. Be positive in life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you need to change and adopt a healthy lifestyle and make positive changes in your life. Now is the ideal moment to move forward and make wise decisions on your job or academic goals. Spend your precious time with family.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your health will be constant and unchanging. Take rest and follow a healthy diet plan. This is an appropriate day to invest in a long-term plan if you wish to.Be focused and determined in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you will face many new challenges in life. You have to settle all solid financial matters with the help of all friends. Make a new and revised plan for investment after consultation and working. Be realist and keep struggling.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, is a blessed day to initiate a new project. By the end of the day, you could hear some encouraging news which will motivate you to decide bigger and productive. Involve yourself in some charitable work. Stay connected  with friends and  react like a vigorous  man in life.

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

09:14 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 17, 2023

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:49 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Heavy rain lashes Lahore as Met Office warns of more showers in Punjab

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: