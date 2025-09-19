Inter Supplementary Exams to start on October 29 in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab education boards announced that the intermediate supplementary examinations will start on October 29.

According to the Lahore Board, students can submit their admission forms with a single fee until September 30, with a double fee until October 7, and with a triple fee until October 13. Board officials have clarified that no admission forms will be accepted after the final deadline.

Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education declared annual intermediate examination results. According to the Lahore Board, 180,000 students appeared this year, with 109,000 passing, setting the overall success rate at 60 percent. Female candidates outperformed males, with 70 percent clearing the exams, while 52 percent of male students failed.

In Rawalpindi Board, Areej Shafqat Hayat from Punjab College for Women, Talagang, secured first place with 1,148 marks. Her college fellow Ayesha Mushtaq stood second with 1,139 marks, while Iman Fatima of Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, claimed third with 1,138 marks.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister congratulated students in a social media message. The position holders will be awarded at a ceremony in Fatima Jinnah University Auditorium today.