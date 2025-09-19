Punjab begins purchasing electric vehicles for govt officers

LAHORE – The Punjab government has initiated the process of purchasing electric vehicles for its officials as part of efforts to shift toward eco-friendly transport.

Officials from the Services and General Administration Department (S\&GAD) inspected the electric vehicles today.

Proton Saga presented its model to the Punjab government, which was reviewed by Additional Secretary Transport Zahid Manzoor.

According to a government spokesperson, the procurement of electric vehicles for officers will be finalized soon. The move is aimed at promoting sustainable mobility and reducing environmental impact across the province.

Earlier, the government of Punjab has launched a pioneering E-Taxi Pilot Project in Lahore.

This initiative aims to introduce 1,100 electric taxis to the city’s urban transport system, promoting eco-friendly mobility and reducing air pollution.

Under the scheme, 1,000 electric taxis will be allocated to fleet owners, with each fleet owner required to purchase a minimum of 10 e-taxis.

Meanwhile, 100 electric taxis will be reserved for individual owners registered with Transport Network Companies (TNCs), with a gender-based allocation of 70 vehicles for men and 30 for women.

Financing Options

The government has introduced attractive financing options to make owning an electric vehicle easier and more affordable.

Buyers will benefit from interest-free loans spread over five years and an equity contribution plan where applicants pay 30% of the vehicle cost upfront.

The Punjab government will subsidize the remaining equity, contributing between 30% to 60%, depending on the applicant type and fleet size. Additionally, vehicle registration fees will be waived as part of this eco-friendly initiative.

Each e-taxi will be equipped with safety features including trackers and panic buttons. Vehicles will be branded in accordance with designs approved by the government, ensuring a uniform and professional appearance. Battery and motor warranties will be valid up to 300,000 kilometers or six years, whichever comes first.

The project has a maximum vehicle cost limit of Rs6.5 million per vehicle for bank financing, ensuring affordability and financial feasibility for applicants. If the price is above Rs6.5 million, the additional amount will be paid by the buyer.