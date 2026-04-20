Islamabad Traffic Update for April 20-21 ahead of US-Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – If you are travelling within Islamabad, plan your route carefully as several major roads have been closed due to strict security arrangements ahead of high-level diplomatic activity in the capital.

From Expressway to Zero Point, authorities rolled out diversions and alternate routes across the city, while key arteries, including Expressway and Red Zone remain sealed, leading to significant traffic disruptions. Twin cities have been placed under strict security-driven traffic restrictions as authorities roll out a sweeping traffic management plan following the arrival of foreign delegations linked to the anticipated US–Iran peace talks in the capital.

No. Closure Alternate Route 1 Expressway from Koral to Zero Point. Closed for all types of traffic. 2 Srinagar Highway. Traffic may be stopped at various times. 3 Residents of G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 going to Rawalpindi. Use Margalla Road via 9th Avenue. 4 Traffic between Faisal Avenue and Zero Point. Diverted towards 9th Avenue. 5 If Koral Chowk is closed from Zero Point. Use 9th Avenue to Srinagar Highway, then via Stadium Road/Chandni Chowk to Koral. 6 If Club Road is closed from Park Road. Traffic will be diverted toward Taramari Chowk. 7 Citizens going from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi. Use Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road. 8 Citizens going from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad. Use Faqir Aipi Road or any road leading to 9th Avenue. 9 Heavy traffic from Peshawar to Lahore (via GT Road). Use Motorway, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to Rawat GT Road. 10 Heavy traffic from Lahore to Peshawar (via GT Road). Use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, and Chakri Interchange via Motorway towards Taxila.

The measures, which came into effect from April 19, will remain in force until further orders, with officials closing several key arteries and introducing extensive diversions across the city to manage movement under heightened security conditions.

According to Islamabad Traffic Police, the Expressway section from Korral to Zero Point has been completely closed to traffic. Srinagar Highway may also face intermittent suspensions depending on security requirements.

In one of the most significant restrictions, the Red Zone and surrounding areas have been fully sealed off, allowing no civilian vehicular movement as security agencies tighten control over sensitive zones in the capital.

Residents of sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 have been instructed to use Margalla Road and Ninth Avenue for travel between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Traffic from Faisal Avenue and Zero Point is being redirected towards Ninth Avenue, while commuters traveling from Zero Point to Korral Chowk are advised to use alternative routes including Srinagar Highway, Stadium Road, Murree Road, Ninth Avenue, and Rawal Road.

If Park Road or Club Road face blockages, traffic will be diverted via Tramri Chowk. Residents of Bhara Kahu have been advised to take Kurang Road, Bani Gala, or Lehtrar Road, while commuters from Rawalpindi’s Saddar area can use Colonel Sher Khan Road, Fakir Aipi Road, or Ninth Avenue.

No Heavy Transport

Authorities have imposed a complete ban on heavy vehicles entering Islamabad until further notice, further tightening control over city movement during the high-security period.

Intercity Travel Rerouted

For travel between Peshawar and Lahore, vehicles have been directed to use the motorway via Taxila, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to reach Rawat GT Road. The same route has been designated for return journeys as well.

Officials have urged transporters and commuters to avoid unnecessary travel to Islamabad, warning that the city’s traffic situation will remain heavily restricted as security operations continue around high-level diplomatic activity.