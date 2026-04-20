Pcb Bans Dasun Shanaka For One Year Over Psl Contract Breach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has imposed a one-year ban on Dasun Shanaka for violating his contract and withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League.

According to the PCB, Shanaka, who was signed by Lahore Qalandars for PSL 11, pulled out of the tournament, breaching his agreement. As a result, he has been declared ineligible to participate in PSL 12 next year.

The board stated that strict action has been taken, emphasizing that Shanaka’s withdrawal was a clear violation of league regulations. Maintaining the credibility and standards of the PSL remains a top priority, the PCB added.

In response, Shanaka expressed deep regret over his decision, offering a sincere apology to the people of Pakistan, fans, and the cricket community. He acknowledged that the PSL is a prestigious tournament and admitted that his withdrawal caused disappointment, especially to Lahore Qalandars supporters.

Shanaka clarified that he had no intention of joining another tournament at the time of his withdrawal. He also expressed respect for Pakistani fans and said he has always enjoyed playing in Pakistan, hoping to return to the PSL in the future with renewed commitment.

Separately, the PCB also announced a two-year ban on Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani for PSL-related matters.