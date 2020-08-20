Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Thursday and registered Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on Wednesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said one innocent civilian was injured in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

He said this year, India has committed more than 2027 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 166 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson said such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

He said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

