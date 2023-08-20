11 labourers killed in North Waziristan explosion

SHAWAL – A tragic explosion claimed the lives of 11 labourers who were travelling in a vehicle in the Shawal tehsil of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the police, the explosion occurred near the Gul Mirkot area, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 lives. Additionally, three individuals are reported missing, while two others have sustained critical injuries.
Shawal DSP Sherullah revealed that a total of 16 workers were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. The injured individuals and the deceased were promptly transported to a nearby hospital.
The hospital administration has identified the unfortunate victims as Mubitullah, Sahab Noor, Jannatullah, Asadullah Khan, Mir Wali Khan, Maqbool Khan, Sher Zahid, Syed Manwar, Mohaid Ayaz, Muhammad Wali, and Gul Hussain. Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Umar Zahid and Umar Ayaz.
The deceased labourers hailed from South Waziristan, and their remains have been sent to their respective hometowns.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi have strongly condemned the bombing incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.