11 labourers killed in North Waziristan explosion

SHAWAL – A tragic explosion claimed the lives of 11 labourers who were travelling in a vehicle in the Shawal tehsil of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the police, the explosion occurred near the Gul Mirkot area, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 lives. Additionally, three individuals are reported missing, while two others have sustained critical injuries.

Shawal DSP Sherullah revealed that a total of 16 workers were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. The injured individuals and the deceased were promptly transported to a nearby hospital.

The hospital administration has identified the unfortunate victims as Mubitullah, Sahab Noor, Jannatullah, Asadullah Khan, Mir Wali Khan, Maqbool Khan, Sher Zahid, Syed Manwar, Mohaid Ayaz, Muhammad Wali, and Gul Hussain. Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Umar Zahid and Umar Ayaz.

The deceased labourers hailed from South Waziristan, and their remains have been sent to their respective hometowns.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi have strongly condemned the bombing incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.