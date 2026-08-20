Govt tightens monitoring of civil servants’ personal social media accounts

ISLAMABAD – The government has stepped up monitoring of civil servants’ personal social media accounts and decided to strictly enforce the Civil Servants Conduct Rules 2026, bringing officials’ private social media activity under the scope of the new regulations.

According to reports, government employees involved in activities or narratives against the government are being monitored. Action will also be taken against officials who use anonymous or fake accounts to defame the government or state institutions.

Officials will not be allowed to use their personal social media accounts to promote official work. The use of official social media accounts for personal promotion, branding or self-publicity has also been prohibited.

The government may seek details of an official’s personal or official social media accounts. Official social media accounts can only be created and operated with prior written permission, while only verified government information and activities will be posted on such accounts.

An official leaving a post will be required to hand over control of all government social media accounts to their successor, including login credentials, archived data and administrative access.

The new rules prohibit officials from publishing opinions or information contrary to government policies or the official government position.

The regulations cover television, radio, podcasts, blogs, videos, websites and social media platforms. Violations of the rules will result in departmental action against government officials.