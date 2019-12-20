High treason case: AGP expresses reservation over verdict's language against Musharraf
Web Desk
09:26 AM | 20 Dec, 2019
High treason case: AGP expresses reservation over verdict's language against Musharraf
Share

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan expressed reservation over the wording of verdict authored by Special Court judges against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

Such a language had never been used in any court verdict during his 40 years of law practice, he said while talking to a news channel on Thursday.

The AGP said the verdict's wordings showed that there might be some personal vendetta or vengeance.

A judicial commission could be constituted to look into the matter, he added in reply to a question.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ...
10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Christian community celebrates Christmas with ...
09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Nation celebrates 144th birth anniversary of ...
09:07 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
NAB responds to Bilawal Bhutto's warning
11:14 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
LHC bench formed to hear Musharraf's petition ...
07:55 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Govt takes action against high prices of medicines
07:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr