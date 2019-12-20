High treason case: AGP expresses reservation over verdict's language against Musharraf
09:26 AM | 20 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan expressed reservation over the wording of verdict authored by Special Court judges against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.
Such a language had never been used in any court verdict during his 40 years of law practice, he said while talking to a news channel on Thursday.
The AGP said the verdict's wordings showed that there might be some personal vendetta or vengeance.
A judicial commission could be constituted to look into the matter, he added in reply to a question.
