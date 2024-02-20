USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in inter-bank

KARACHI – High-flying dollar moved down against Pakistani rupee as local currency continues its recovery against the greenback in inter-bank market.



In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the USD, currently hovering at 279.28, with jump of Rs0.08.

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar, per State Bank rates.

Global rating agency Fitch Ratings said Pakistan’s post election crisis and resulting near-term political uncertainty may complicate efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).