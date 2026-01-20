Karachi Gul Plaza Fire: Miracle in Flames as Quran found untouched despite destruction

KARACHI – Karachi’s Gul Plaza took more than two dozen lives so far as city held its breath. Firefighters battled the roaring blaze, while rescue teams sifted through smoke and rubble searching for survivors.

Amid chaos, a shocking video emerged from inside building’s mosque, an eerie, silent space where copies of the Holy Quran lay untouched, as if shielded from the fire. The scene left everyone who saw it stunned, even as grim reality of the tragedy unfolded outside, with lives lost and many still missing.

After the fire was finally brought under control, rescue workers continued clearing rubble and searching for survivors. During operation, a rescuer captured a video that has now gone viral, showing emergency personnel entering smoke-filled mosque on the first floor.

کراچی: گل پلازہ میں آگ لگنے کے واقعے میں پہلی منزل پر موجود مسجد ، قرآن شریف اور صفیں محفوظ رہیں۔

ریسکیو اہلکار کی جانب سے بنائی گئی ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی جس میں دیکھا جا سکتا ہے کہ آتشزدگی کے باعث مسجد کے ریک پر رکھے ہوئے سارے قرآن شریف اپنی ہی جگہ پر درست حالت میں موجود رہے۔ pic.twitter.com/zSbwp8wD2W — Karachi Alerts (@Khi_Alerts) January 19, 2026

What they found inside shocked everyone: copies of the Holy Quran remained completely untouched by the flames, despite the intense heat and smoke. The rescuer is seen carefully relocating the sacred texts to safety — a sight that has sparked awe and emotional reactions across the city.

A rescue official is heard in the video confirming that the mosque had been thoroughly searched and no person was found inside, and that the mosque structure itself was unharmed by the blaze. The official said he recorded the footage around 11pm on Monday, after rumours spread that people were trapped inside the mosque.

He repeatedly stressed that no one was inside the smoke-filled mosque, and warned that the building had become extremely hot and unstable due to the fire. Rescuers were seen moving cautiously along the sides of the mosque because the flames had weakened the structure and the floor could collapse at any moment.