OPPO slashes OPPO Reno3 price to double Eid celebrations
LAHORE - OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid. The smartphone was previously available at Rs59,999 and is now available at a new price of Rs49,999.
This Eid is the perfect time to purchase the Reno3 as it sports the activity of selfie hole-punch display screen with a 44-megapixel major selfie camera that gives hands-on experience.
The 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom allows the user to see further and see more. Crammed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam and sleek design, Reno3 is versatile and empowered to answer well to diverse shooting requirements in different festivities of Eid.
OPPO is renowned for providing good designs with interesting patterns on its mobile phones across ranges. The OPPO Reno3 provides a well-rounded experience at an exciting price so that you can celebrate Eid fully.
