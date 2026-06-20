Motorists get relief as 120 km/h Motorway Speed Limit restored after Fuel Crisis eases

ISLAMABAD – After months of frustration and slower journeys, motorists across Pakistan can finally breathe sigh of relief as authorities officially restored the original speed limits on motorways and national highways, ending the temporary restrictions imposed during the global fuel crisis.

Daily intra-city commuters, transport operators, and families who had been forced to adjust their travel plans since March 2026, when the government slashed speed limits as part of a nationwide fuel conservation strategy amid soaring international oil prices, can finally move at the regular speeds on highways.

Motorway Police spokesperson Imran Ahmed said cars and other light vehicles are once again permitted to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h on motorways, while passenger buses and heavy transport vehicles can operate at a maximum speed of 110 km/h.

During last 2.5 months, cars speed was lowered from 120 km/h to 100 km/h and for heavy vehicles from 110 km/h to 90 km/h under emergency fuel-saving measures. For many travelers, the restrictions was no less than longer journeys, delayed deliveries, and increased travel fatigue. Commercial transport operators, in particular, had repeatedly voiced concerns over the impact of reduced speeds on logistics and delivery schedules.

Authorities were quick to clarify that while the speed limits have been restored, enforcement of traffic laws will remain as strict as ever. Motorway Police warned drivers against treating the decision as a green light for reckless driving, emphasizing that speeding violations will continue to attract penalties under existing regulations.

“The restoration of speed limits does not mean road safety rules have been relaxed,” officials stressed, urging motorists to drive responsibly and remain within the officially prescribed limits.

Motorway Police also reminded road users that any future changes to speed regulations would only be implemented through formal government notifications, cautioning the public against relying on unverified reports circulating online.