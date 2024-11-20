MDCAT 2024 retake in Sindh on December 8

KARACHI – The Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) retake will be conducted in Sindh on December 8.

The entrance test for MBBS and BDS will be conducted under IBA Sukkur as the institution has completed all preparations for the test.

Strict measures will be taken at the exam centers to prevent cheating. Candidates have been instructed to carry one of the following documents along with their admit card: ID card, passport, domicile, or a photograph-bearing marksheet.

To avoid congestion and disorder in Karachi, three exam centers will be established, while centers will also be set up in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, and Larkana.

The Sindh government has allocated Rs232.140 million to IBA Sukkur for 38,609 candidates, with a per-candidate fee standing at Rs 6,000 rupees.

MDCAT for the 2024-25 academic year was previously conducted by by Dow University of Health Sciences. However, it faced massive criticism from candidates and their parents, who accused the university administration of showing unprofessionalism while conducting the test.

Last month, the Sindh High Court had directed the provincial government to hold afresh the MDCAT within four weeks after a probe committee unanimously concluded that the entire test procedure was compromised.

The decision followed a hearing in which the court criticized the investigation committee for not effectively addressing the issues. The court also questioned the involvement of multiple universities, suggesting a dedicated testing agency should manage the exam.

Meanwhile, FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle expanded probe into the alleged leak of the MDCAT exam paper, grilling over 100 students and some students revealed they received a similar paper via WhatsApp before the exam and provided details of individuals allegedly selling the paper. Federal Investigator summoned students with unusually high scores, including those achieving 190 out of 200.