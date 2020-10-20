Top military brass vows to defend geographical, ideological frontiers of Pakistan
09:06 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Top military brass vows to defend geographical, ideological frontiers of Pakistan
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s top leadership has vowed that geographical/ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs, said ISPR on Tuesday. 

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ. 

Matter related to geo strategic, regional and national security environment were discussed in the meeting. 

“Forum undertook comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorist incidents in country particularly in Tribal Distts & Bln. Paying glowing tribute 2 all civil & military Shuhada for their ultimate sacrifice,” ISPR said in the statement.  

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace & stability & any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly”, said COAS.

