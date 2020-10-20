Zimbabwe team arrive in Islamabad ahead of ODI, T20 series
09:04 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
Zimbabwe team arrive in Islamabad ahead of ODI, T20 series
RAWALPINDI – Zimbabwe cricket team arrived up in Islamabad on Tuesday to play ODI and Twenty20 series against Pakistan. 

As per the SOPs, the African team will undergo an isolation period of 7 days and practice closed door in Rawalpindi.

The Series will start on October 30 and it includes three ODI and three T-20 matches.

PCB announces squad for Zimbabwe series

