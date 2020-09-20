APC flimsy attempt to put pressure on govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said All Parties Conference (APC) was a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “the nation has witnessed that opposition has used politics for personal gains and used Parliament to protect their personal empires.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on his commitment to corruption, hence there would be no NRO, he added.