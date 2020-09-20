APC flimsy attempt to put pressure on govt: Shibli
04:01 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said All Parties Conference (APC) was a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “the nation has witnessed that opposition has used politics for personal gains and used Parliament to protect their personal empires.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on his commitment to corruption, hence there would be no NRO, he added.
-
- Sindh launches SMS service to verify vehicles’ registration10:47 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
- 10 dead, 35 feared trapped in India's Bhiwandi city building collapse10:31 AM | 21 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting substances to 50pc11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement against ...11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to the list of Time’s 100 most ...01:14 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Keanu Reeves reveals that The Matrix 4 is to be a Love Story01:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020