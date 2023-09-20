Weather update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Partly cloudy, and dry weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the overcast, Met Office predicted good chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C. Humidity was recorded at over 70 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 71, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said low-pressure area has weakened and now lies over west of Rajasthan and likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday)

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in lower Sindh eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.