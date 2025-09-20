Another section of M5 motorway collapses near Jalalpur Pirwala amid floods

MULTAN – Floodwaters have caused further damage to the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) near Jalalpur Pirwala, as the eastern track of the road has now also collapsed after being impacted by rising water levels.

Reports said the eastern section of the motorway was partially damaged due to flooding that affected a nearby tunnel. Earlier, the western track of the M-5 in the same area was also washed away by floodwaters.

Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) personnel are currently present at the site with heavy machinery.

Both sides of the road have been closed to all types of traffic using large stones and barriers, and the motorway remains shut for the eighth consecutive day.

In addition to the situation in Punjab, flood conditions are also worsening in Sindh due to rising river flows. High flood levels have been recorded at Sukkur Barrage, while Kotri Barrage is currently experiencing low to moderate flood conditions.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Center, Sukkur Barrage is witnessing a high flood flow of 571,000 cusecs. Guddu Barrage has a medium-level flow of 500,000 cusecs, and Kotri Barrage is also showing medium-level flow with a potential risk of future flooding.

Recent data released by the Sindh Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell indicates that at Guddu Barrage, inflow stands at 385,055 cusecs with an outflow of 356,834 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, inflow is recorded at 499,850 cusecs and outflow at 446,470 cusecs. Kotri Barrage shows an inflow of 326,942 cusecs and an outflow of 306,887 cusecs.

Authorities have expressed concern that continued rainfall in upper regions could lead to further increases in river flows across the country. Mountain streams and hill torrents are also expected to swell significantly.

The Sindh provincial government continues to monitor the water levels at all major barrages along the Indus River.