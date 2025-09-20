Has Pakistan sent troops to Saudi Arabia for protection of Islam’s holiest sites?

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” earlier this week.

This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

The agreement is being widely welcomed by people of Pakistan.

Following the defence pact, some false claims are also circulating on social media, stating that Pakistan has dispatched an army contingent to Saudi Arabia for protection of Islam’s holiest sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The viral video claims that the Pakistani soldiers are departing for Saudi Arabia for protection of Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet Mosque in Madinah.

Factcheck

A recent video circulating on social media has led to speculation about the deployment of a Pakistan Army unit in connection with Saudi Arabia or the security of the Holy Mosques. However, it has been clarified that the unit shown in the footage is not assigned to any mission related to Saudi Arabia.

Instead, the soldiers featured in the video are part of a United Nations peacekeeping contingent. They were seen at the airport as they prepared for an overseas deployment under the UN’s peacekeeping framework. The troops’ uniforms, especially their distinctive blue caps, clearly indicate their affiliation with the UN mission.

This deployment is consistent with Pakistan’s long-standing role as a contributor to international peacekeeping efforts under the United Nations.