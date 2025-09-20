Punjab Police faces possible downsizing after CCD’s success, claims journalist

LAHORE – A senior journalist has claimed that a significant downsizing of the Punjab Police force is under consideration as the Crime Control Department (CCD) is playing a key role in curbing serious crimes across the province.

In his recent video blog, journalist Anwar Sumra said the move aims to improve policing efficiency by focusing on crime-fighting and modern investigation techniques.

CCD was established in April 2025 with a workforce of 4,000 personnel. The department has reportedly played a major role in curbing serious crimes.

On one occasion, he claimed, there was only one recorded crime in the entire province—a motorcycle snatching incident.

The CCD operates with a budget of Rs4.5 billion. In contrast, the regular Punjab Police has a staff of 225,300, spread across 720 police stations, with an annual budget of 235 billion rupees.

Sumra suggested that most problems originate at the police station level. Proposals under review include offering early retirement packages (golden handshakes) to officers over the age of 50 and removing personnel who are physically unfit.